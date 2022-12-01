Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the October 31st total of 162,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.20. 4,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,679. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.69. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $725.58 million, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.