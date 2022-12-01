Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of FCX opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.