FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is West Michigan Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 4.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital
In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FS KKR Capital Price Performance
FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.
About FS KKR Capital
FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.