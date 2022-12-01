FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is West Michigan Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

West Michigan Advisors LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital comprises approximately 4.6% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 31,668 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $144,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on FSK. Compass Point reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 338.89%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.