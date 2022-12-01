Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 154000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

