Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.13 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $71.13 million and approximately $237,533.57 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.30665094 BTC.

About Function X

Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of Function X through its innovations is to empower this next phase of the internet, to better the efficiency of the current conventional level and create an environment that is secure, fully decentralized and free of monopolization. Function X is a next-generation internet service framework. It has created a completely new ecosystem of service framework by improving the existing internet and blockchain architecture, combining the benefits of both worlds and using the most commonly used technical solutions. Function X employed a systematic approach towards software/hardware co-design, to allow all existing applications, websites, data and services to be completely decentralized, helping to lay a solid foundation for future development paths of the next generation internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

