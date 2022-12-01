Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $71.13 Million

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Function X token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $71.13 million and approximately $237,533.57 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,112.48 or 0.06555591 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.55 or 0.00504155 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.85 or 0.30665094 BTC.
About Function X
Function X was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars.
