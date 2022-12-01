Fundamental Global Gp, Llc Buys 4,878 Shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $12,097.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,078,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 4,945 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $11,521.85.

On Friday, November 25th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 2,677 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $6,050.02.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $340,466.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 68,860 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,667. Ballantyne Strong, Inc has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ballantyne Strong by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,123 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 35,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,563 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,919 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ballantyne Strong from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

