FUNToken Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.43 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. One FUNToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $72.60 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUNToken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,094.51 or 0.06385455 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00505078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.82 or 0.30721225 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.