Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,250 ($38.88) to GBX 2,600 ($31.10) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FRNWF. Barclays cut their price target on Future from GBX 2,500 ($29.91) to GBX 1,975 ($23.63) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($38.92) to GBX 2,852 ($34.12) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Future Price Performance

Shares of FRNWF stock remained flat at $17.62 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. Future has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

