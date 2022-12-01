FY2023 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Raised by Analyst

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.49.

GOLD opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.68. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,171,197,000 after purchasing an additional 995,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,664,940 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $924,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,805 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 49,178,271 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $762,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,991 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

