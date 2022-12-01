G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by CL King to “Neutral”

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at CL King from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

GIII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.8 %

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

