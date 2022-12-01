G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.43

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 220955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CL King downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 41.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $605.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

