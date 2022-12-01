G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 1.8 %

GIII traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.63. 1,558,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. CL King cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

