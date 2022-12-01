Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 451,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 9.5% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KAR opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.51.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

