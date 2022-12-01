Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.54 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1,184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 56,869 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $123.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.80. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $153.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.