Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 6,500 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,906,000 after buying an additional 1,355,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after buying an additional 790,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kennametal by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,605,000 after buying an additional 736,816 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 305.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 293,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 221,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,394,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

