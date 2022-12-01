Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toro by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Toro by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Toro by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTC has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:TTC opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

