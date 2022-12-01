Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.79% of The Shyft Group worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in The Shyft Group by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $860.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $51.34.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $286.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

The Shyft Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.