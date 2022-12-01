Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,074 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 12.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 75.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $170.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $141.49 and a 52 week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.92.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More

