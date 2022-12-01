Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 656 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $164.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

