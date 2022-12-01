Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 5.41% of Core Molding Technologies worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the first quarter worth about $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CMT opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

