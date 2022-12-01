Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 61.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $353.03 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.41 and a 200 day moving average of $293.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.82.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

