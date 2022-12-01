GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GameSquare Esports Stock Performance
GMSQF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 320,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
GameSquare Esports Company Profile
