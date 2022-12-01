GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, an increase of 236.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GameSquare Esports Stock Performance

GMSQF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 320,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. GameSquare Esports has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

