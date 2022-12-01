Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,088.13

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,088.13 ($13.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,088 ($13.02). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.16), with a volume of 135,650 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.93) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Gamma Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,841.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,087.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,117.40.

Gamma Communications Cuts Dividend

About Gamma Communications

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

