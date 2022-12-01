Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 94.9% in November

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geberit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,155. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21. Geberit has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $82.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Geberit from CHF 650 to CHF 495 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Featured Stories

