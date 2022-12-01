Geegoopuzzle Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.34 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for $6.14 or 0.00036266 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $921.66 million and approximately $42.34 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,942.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00010667 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00040278 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005836 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00243974 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.14726647 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39,821,715.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.