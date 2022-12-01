GeniuX Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $118.40 Million (IUX)

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Over the last seven days, GeniuX has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for about $0.0948 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and $529,410.69 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000355 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00506663 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.56 or 0.30817647 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX launched on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
