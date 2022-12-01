Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Gentex has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

GNTX stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 639,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,859. Gentex has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

