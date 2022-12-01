Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $183.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $186.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

