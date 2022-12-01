Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Trading 4.8% Higher

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.17 and last traded at $48.79. Approximately 4,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 393,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,794,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,360 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,814,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.