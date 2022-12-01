Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Short Interest Update

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:GIC traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,241. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.79. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $43.29.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). Global Industrial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 25.35%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 71.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 766,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 318,481 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 382,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Global Industrial in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 94,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

