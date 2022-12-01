Global Water Resources, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Global Water Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE GWR traded down C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.74. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.70 and a 52 week high of C$23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.42.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
