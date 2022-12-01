Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Global X Internet of Things ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNSR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,036. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

