Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Stock Position Decreased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 129,683 shares during the period. Golar LNG accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golar LNG worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 596.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLNG. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.03. 24,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,418. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.57.

(Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.