Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 18,890 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $746,343.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,108.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $514,477.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

GSHD stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,065.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

