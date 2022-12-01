Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,889,000 after buying an additional 78,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 19,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $69.97 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

Graco Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at $870,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

See Also

