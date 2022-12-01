GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA COMB opened at $30.32 on Thursday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $30.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.