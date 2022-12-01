Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Great Wall Motor stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

