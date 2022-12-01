GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Stock Price Down 0.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.97. Approximately 10,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 28,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.99.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.84 million and a P/E ratio of -4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Fraser Atkinson purchased 10,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,766 shares in the company, valued at C$3,642,144.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,600 shares of company stock worth $100,120 in the last ninety days.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

