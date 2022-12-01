Grin Price Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and $698,547.78 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,166.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00450661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00022547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00117238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.43 or 0.00829393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00649993 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00247303 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

