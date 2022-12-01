Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) PT Raised to C$49.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GCG. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Guardian Capital Group stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$38.11. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 7.33. Guardian Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.00.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

