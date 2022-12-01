GXChain (GXC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,501.05

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. GXChain has a total market cap of $357.13 million and approximately $3,501.05 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 7% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009655 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008181 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 950,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

