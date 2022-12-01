H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.27

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $2.17. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 64,979 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HNNMY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DNB Markets lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.11.

The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Analysts forecast that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

