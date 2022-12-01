Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 229.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Halberd Trading Up 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:HALB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 338,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About Halberd
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halberd (HALB)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.