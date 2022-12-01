Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 229.3% from the October 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,015,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Halberd Trading Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:HALB traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 338,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Halberd has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About Halberd

Halberd Corporation, a biotech company, develops treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It offers treatments for post traumatic stress disorder/chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, cancer, blood-borne, and cerebrospinal fluid related diseases. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

