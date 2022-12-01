Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:HNRG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 417,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,427. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 0.77. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallador Energy

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,551 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,653.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hallador Energy news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 34,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $202,472.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,241.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 24,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $155,653.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 499,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,325. 30.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,108,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 226,783 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 797,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 258,602 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 31,240 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

Further Reading

