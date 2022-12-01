Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.68

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.68 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 11377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,331,850 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 102,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

