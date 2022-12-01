Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.24

Shares of Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$21.80, with a volume of 5770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$258.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.01.

Insider Transactions at Hammond Power Solutions

In other Hammond Power Solutions news, Director John Davidson Martin Wood purchased 2,000 shares of Hammond Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,000.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

