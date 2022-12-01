Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL) Insider Acquires £14,697.84 in Stock

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc (LON:HARL – Get Rating) insider John Wood purchased 61,241 shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £14,697.84 ($17,583.25).

John Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harland & Wolff Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 24th, John Wood acquired 60,580 shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £15,145 ($18,118.20).

On Tuesday, November 22nd, John Wood purchased 45,924 shares of Harland & Wolff Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £10,103.28 ($12,086.71).

Harland & Wolff Group Stock Performance

LON HARL opened at GBX 22.65 ($0.27) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,044.10. The company has a market cap of £39.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.73. Harland & Wolff Group Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 29 ($0.35).

Harland & Wolff Group Company Profile

Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc, a multisite fabrication company, provides offshore and maritime engineering services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical services, such as consultancy, basic design, detailed engineering, and through-life support services; fabrication and construction; and repair and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harland & Wolff Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harland & Wolff Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.