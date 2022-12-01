Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Kiltearn Partners LLP

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,200 shares during the quarter. Harley-Davidson accounts for about 2.9% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP owned 1.20% of Harley-Davidson worth $55,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN bought 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HOG traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HOG. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.