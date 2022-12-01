Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Director Richard N. Zwern Sells 7,740 Shares

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at $733,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HA opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.99.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Melius began coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

