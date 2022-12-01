Head-To-Head Analysis: Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) and Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Swedbank AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter & Co, Inc. N/A N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) 36.28% 11.95% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Inter & Co, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter & Co, Inc. $536.80 million 1.04 -$13.47 million N/A N/A Swedbank AB (publ) $5.95 billion 3.08 $2.43 billion SEK 1.84 8.79

This table compares Inter & Co, Inc. and Swedbank AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Swedbank AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Inter & Co, Inc..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inter & Co, Inc. and Swedbank AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter & Co, Inc. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Swedbank AB (publ) 2 5 6 0 2.31

Inter & Co, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of 4.30, indicating a potential upside of 75.51%. Swedbank AB (publ) has a consensus target price of SEK 173, indicating a potential upside of 969.88%. Given Swedbank AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Swedbank AB (publ) is more favorable than Inter & Co, Inc..

Summary

Swedbank AB (publ) beats Inter & Co, Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services. Its Securities segment provides services relating to the purchase, sale, and custody of securities; and portfolio management, as well as the establishment, organization, and management of investment funds. The company's Insurance Brokerage segment offers life, property, auto, financial, lost or stolen credit card, dental, warranties, travel, and credit protection insurance products. Its Marketplace segment operates a digital platform that offer goods and/or services to its customers. The company's Asset Management segment is involved in the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. Its Services segment provides services in the collection and management of personal information; development and licensing of customized and non-customized computer programs; and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

About Swedbank AB (publ)

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments. The company also provides equity trading, structured products, corporate finance, custody services, fixed income and currency trading, and other capital market products; and administrative services, treasury operations, real estate brokerage and management, legal services, safe deposit boxes, and others. In addition, it offers asset management, as well as life insurance and pension services; investment and trading services, including currency, fixed income, and equity and related derivatives services, as well as structured products; advisory and investment banking products and services, such as corporate financing, debt capital market, leveraged finance, and loans and syndication; and transaction banking services comprising cash management, trade finance, securities, commercial payments, account, and clearing and settlement services. Further, the company provides telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company operates 153 branches in Sweden, 17 branches in Estonia, 21 in Latvia, and 42 in Lithuania. It also has operations in Norway, Finland, Denmark, China, the United States, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as ForeningsSparbanken AB and changed its name to Swedbank AB (publ) in September 2006. Swedbank AB (publ) was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Sundbyberg, Sweden.

